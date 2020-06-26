ATL Restaurant Slutty Vegan Flooded With Negative Reviews By Blue Lives Matter Miscreants Over THIS

Another day, unfortunately, another “Honeypot”-like scandal…

A popular Atlanta vegan restaurant is being slammed with negative reviews over a new policy they recently shared.

Slutty Vegan’s made headlines for the philanthropy of its owner Pinky Cole who previously paid off the remaining college tuition of THIRTY Clark Atlanta University students and who recently partnered with fellow ATL black business owner Derrick Hayes to buy Rayshard Brooks’ widow a new car, life insurance and full rides for her four children to attend CAU.

Recently however she’s become the subject of controversy after announcing that her establishment that serves the famous Fussy Hussy, One Night Stand, and Super Slut burgers will no longer offer free meals to police officers in the wake of recent brutality.

The mention was made on Slutty Vegan’s Facebook page and recently picked up traction via Facebook group “Georgia Backs The Blue”, reports BallerAlert.

“Here at Slutty Vegan, we stand firm with the fight against social injustices,” read a June 1 post from the restaurant. “For that reason, we will no longer be serving police officers at this time. Sluts, please stay safe and keep working to strengthen our communities, locally and globally,” read the statement noting the restaurants’ COVID-19 efforts for essential workers which would usually include police.

Since then, “Georgia Backs The Blue” and blue lives matter supporters, in general, have been calling the restaurant racist and flooding its Yelp page with negative reviews.

“Discrimination isn’t taken lightly,” read one comment. “Only one star from me for their blatant discrimination towards law enforcement,” read another.

SV’s supporters are now fighting back and Yelp has noted “suspicious activity” on the page.

there are white people leaving 1-star on slutty vegan’s ratings because slutty vegan doesn’t support police brutality. so everyone go leave 5-star ratings 🥰 support black businesses! — DAQUASHIA (@DaQuashiaS) June 25, 2020

Go give slutty vegan a 5 star rating because racist white people are giving it a one star rating — BLM (@brycesantonio) June 26, 2020

