King Bey Blessings: New Beyoncé Visual Album “Black Is King” To Release On Disney+

Last night, as a surprise to her fans around the world, Beyoncé and Disney announced a new visual album from the Queen herself would be heading to Disney+. The album titled Black Is King is set to release on July 31 in celebration of the one year anniversary of Lion King, in which Beyoncé voiced Nala. The visual album will focus on the music from The Lion King soundtrack and feature the guests from the album. According to reports from Variety, Black Is King will be a celebratory memoir for the world that chronicles the Black experience.

“The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.” “Black Is King” pays tribute to voyages of Black families throughout time. The visual album tells the story of a young king’s “transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity.” His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne. These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power,” according to the announcement. “‘Black Is King’ is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.”

This comes after Bey dropped “Black Parade” co-written by Jay Z on Juneteenth.

BeyHive, it’s time to dust off those Disney+ logins because BEYONCÉ IS COMING!