K Is For Kapitalism: Kanye Kongratulates Kim K On Her “Billionaire” Status, Sparks Twitter Khaos
WELP, it’s official: Kim Kardashian is (allegedly) a BILLIONAIRE after selling 20% of her KKW Beauty brand for $200 Million in yet another power move by the fame-thirsty socialite-turned-media mogul that cements her status as the richest Kardashian not named Kylie (for now).
This comes just weeks after proud hubby Kanye joined the billionaire club marking yet another example of wealthy celebs getting richer while everyone else gets poorer (and ashier) during an uncertain pandemic.
But anyway, it’s still an impressive accomplishment considering where they started in their careers, what they went through and how they overcame adversity (and debt) over two decades in the spotlight.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Kim K’s brand new “billionaire” status on the flip.
