K Is For Kapitalism: Kanye Kongratulates Kim K On Her “Billionaire” Status, Sparks Twitter Khaos

Kanye & Kim on twitter celebrating being billionaires during a pandemic & record unemployment rates soar… pic.twitter.com/eODXWsEiSw — Johnny Boy 🧚🏾‍♂️✨ (@JohnTheeFame) June 30, 2020

WELP, it’s official: Kim Kardashian is (allegedly) a BILLIONAIRE after selling 20% of her KKW Beauty brand for $200 Million in yet another power move by the fame-thirsty socialite-turned-media mogul that cements her status as the richest Kardashian not named Kylie (for now).

This comes just weeks after proud hubby Kanye joined the billionaire club marking yet another example of wealthy celebs getting richer while everyone else gets poorer (and ashier) during an uncertain pandemic.

I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family So blessed this is still life

So I made you this still life We love you so much pic.twitter.com/Vvtgzodnah — ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020

But anyway, it’s still an impressive accomplishment considering where they started in their careers, what they went through and how they overcame adversity (and debt) over two decades in the spotlight.

Kim just wants everyone to know she is a billionaire and not ..Kylie pic.twitter.com/egGXTyeGj7 — keejä (@Keeeeeeja) June 30, 2020

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Kim K’s brand new “billionaire” status on the flip.