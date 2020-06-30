0/10, Do Not Recommend: Pettiest Reactions To Virgil Abloh’s MySpace Profile-y Cover Art For Pop Smoke’s Album

I just made that Virgil Pop Smoke album on IG story lol: pic.twitter.com/SRUAgjZZiv — Kristofferson (@hikristofferson) June 30, 2020

Famed Artistic Director of Menswear at Louis Vuitton/Off-White CEO Virgil Abloh is having a terrible pandemic that started with his now infamous $50 donation to Black Lives Matter and continued with his disastrous cover art for Pop Smoke’s upcoming album that (understandably) outraged fans (and anyone else familiar with quality graphic design).

Known for his luxury minimalism and outrageous prices, Virgil failed so miserably with his “design” that Pop Smoke’s manager Steven Victor announced that a new cover would be used for the highly anticipated posthumous album.

Whyyy THAT cover art was even revealed, only they know, but it’s clear Virgil swerved outside his lane which mostly involves adding zip ties to plain shoes and selling them for $400. No, seriously.

Virgil making the album cover pic.twitter.com/vIkGzJIyio — 🌍 (@andoviews) June 30, 2020

Peep the pettiest reactions to Virgil’s corny cover art on the flip.