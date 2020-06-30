For The People, By The People: iHeartMedia Launches First Black 24/7 News Service

The Black Information Network (BIN) launched today as the first and only 24/7 comprehensive national audio news service dedicated to providing objective, accurate and trusted news for the people, by the people.

Led by President Tony Coles, BIN is an independent freestanding business unit financed by iHeartMedia that aims to provide national news to Black America while also building relationships with those outside the community to foster communication, accountability and a deeper understanding of key issues.

BIN’s launch is the culmination of discussions with iHeart that began last year when they recognized the need for a 24/7 national and local all-news service focused on the Black community.

A study conducted with Black listeners found that 83% believe a platform like BIN provides a key service that they can’t get from news radio or TV today.

The newly launched service will have a unique partner-supported business model to ensure its growth as an important new platform for Black journalism and trusted news.

Its national Founding Partners include Sony, Lowe’s, GEICO, Verizon, McDonald’s, Bank of America and 23andMe that will financially support BIN without the daily pressure of ratings.

BIN is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and across broadcast radio stations in markets including Atlanta, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Minneapolis, New Orleans, San Francisco, Seattle and many more, with additional local markets being added over the next 60 days.

In addition, it will be the official news service for iHeartMedia’s 90+ Hip-Hop, R&B and Gospel stations.