Blessed & Highly Messy: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From Last Night’s “Greenleaf” Episode

Me whenever Charity start talking or singing #Greenleaf pic.twitter.com/jC7P2DU0NG — Take Out (@tee_to_the) July 1, 2020

We’re only 2 episodes into the final season of “Greenleaf” and things are already swerving left for the messiest church folk on TV who just can’t quit the MESS that continues to slither into every aspect of their scandal-plagued family.

If you’ve been watching since Season 1, you know these two things are true: Charity and Korissa are the absolute WORST.and somehow getting more aggravating as the series comes to an end.

We also have a potential wig-snatcher involving Grace and her son AJ, Jacob’s inevitable divorce from his wife who’s he’s hated for 4.2 seasons and Bishop’s declining health

Whew chiiiile, it’s all so much and social media

Lady Mae gives the best insults. “If I’d had my way, you’d be sitting under a tree in Potter’s field w a dunce cap on reading a story of your favorite bible character. JUDAS.” #Greenleaf #greenleafown pic.twitter.com/5z2h0rkTOV — Your Legal Soapiness (@Sudsssy) July 1, 2020

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to last night’s “Greenleaf” episode on the flip.