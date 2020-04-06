21 Savage Put On An R&B Concert On Instagram Live & Now He’s Got All The Girls Going Crazy

Even though he’s a rapper, 21 Savage has always been loud and proud when it comes to his love of R&B music. So, since we’ve all got a lot of time on our hands, the Atlanta native decided to hop on Instagram live to host a full-on R&B concert.

During his set, 21 belted out hits for his fellow rhythm and blues lovers that included classics like Aaliyah’s “Come Over,” Beyoncé’s “Me, Myself, & I,” and Brandy’s “I Wanna Be Down.” But it’s not only old R&B that Savage is a fan of, the rapper also sprinkled in some newer tracks for his fans, like his rendition of Jhené Aiko’s brand new song, “P*$$y Fairy.”

21 Savage real #BeyHive on IG Live right now 🔥😭 pic.twitter.com/wsx1PvRufQ — Stephen Dacres (@SRDtv) April 5, 2020

21 Savage on IG Live singing Pussy Fairy 😄🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/N2uIqf5UVh — Summa Is Round Da Co’nuuuh🧘🏽‍♀️ (@SlimTuesday) April 5, 2020

Like we mentioned before, 21 has always let fans in on his love for R&B, and him singing to his Instagram followers is nothing new–but the full-fledged IG live concert is definitely a treat, especially right now.

Not only were fans enjoying the musical stylings of Mr. Savage, but fellow musicians like Ari Lennox and Lizzo were in the comments dropping some heart-eye emojis, clearly feeling a lot more than his singing. Now, women on social media are making it known that they’re ready to go to war over 21.

I hope you ready to go to war for it @AriLennox pic.twitter.com/3mP7oXvyG3 — Bri (@BriMalandro) April 5, 2020