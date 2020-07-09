‘Inaccurate And Dangerous’ Planned Parenthood Responds To Kanye’s ‘White Supremacist’ Shade

Kanye’s bizarre Forbes interview where he announced that he’s running for President as part of the “Birthday Party” is continuing to make headlines. The latest involves Planned Parenthood who Kanye kookily called out directly. Like a number of people, Kanye pushed the idea that PP is nothing more than a White Supremacist plant put in black communities; “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work, said Kanye.

Like a number of people, Kanye’s wrong says Planned Parenthood who put out a scathing statement. According to PP, Kanye’s words are “inaccurate and dangerous” and typical tactics of politicians who “use racial oppression as a tool of control to deprive Black people of their freedom of choice.”

“Black women are free to make our own decisions about our bodies and pregnancies, and want and deserve to have access to the best medical care available,” said Nia Martin-Robinson, Director of Black Leadership and Engagement, Planned Parenthood Federation of America. “Any insinuation that abortion is Black genocide is offensive and infantliziling. The real threat to Black communities’ safety, health, and lives stems from lack of access to quality, affordable health care, police violence and the criminalization of reproductive health care by anti-abortion opposition. At Planned Parenthood, we trust and we stand with Black women who have, and continue to lead the charge when it comes to the health, rights, and bodily autonomy of those in their communities.”

Now that’s how you clear Kanye.

Mind you, Yeezy’s own wife Kim Kardashian is a Planned Parenthood supporter so that could make things awkward at home.

All of this Kanye’s news comes amid reports that his close friends and family fear he’s having a bipolar episode after skipping out on his meds. Sources told TMZ that the rapper “suffers a serious bout with his bipolar disorder, usually once a year” and they believe he’s in the midst of one now and hopes he stabilizes soon.

What do YOU make of Kanye’s recent comments???