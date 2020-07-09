Tech CEO Michael Lofthouse goes on racist rant toward Asians in viral video
Karen & Kody: Waitress Intervenes As Soup Cookie Tech CEO Caught On Camera Calling Customers “Asian Pieces Of S#!t”
Despite the change in social climate, white people are still shamelessly terrorizing minorities with racist epithets and unruly behavior but let them tell it we are the “savages”.
California tech d-bag Michael Lofthouse is the most recent contestant on Who Wants To Uppercut A Millionaire after a viral video of him harassing an Asian family at dinner has surfed the web faster than a Google search in a Lamborghini. Lofthouse can be heard beginning his racist rhetoric with the quip: “Trump is gonna f**k you.”
Instagram user @jordanlizchan documented the despicable soup cookie behavior and the video now has over 800,000 views. Jordan was celebrating a family member’s birthday on July 4th and captured Lofthouse talkin’ crazy to them in a way that would have definitely gotten him stomped out by a Black family. No shade. Just sayin’. Peep the clip below.
View this post on Instagram
❗️❗️❗️SHARE THIS POST❗️❗️❗️ Trigger warning: Racism, Vulgar Language (FYI he had a LOT more to say after I stopped recording) This is the face of the man who relentlessly harassed my family and I completely UNPROVOKED, UNWARRANTED, and UNCONSCIONABLE. We were celebrating my tita’s birthday, literally just singing happy birthday to her and taking pictures, when this white supremacist starts yelling disgusting racist remarks at us. (“Fuck you Asians” “Go back to whatever fucking Asian country you’re from” “You don’t belong here”) It is no coincidence that this man has the audacity to showcase such blatant racism on the 4th of July. White supremacy has a notorious habit of masquerading as patriotism! The fact that Donald Trump is our president (i.e. THE MOST POWERFUL MAN IN THE WORLD) gives racists a platform and amplifies voices of hate. The surfacing of racists is so prevalent right now, even in such an ethnically/culturally diverse and liberal state like California, because Trump HIMSELF uses his position to incite racial tension and to promote aggression towards POC, foreigners, and immigrants. We need change! PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE VOTE THIS UPCOMING RE-ELECTION. PROTECT ALL PEOPLE REGARDLESS OF SKIN COLOR AND ETHNIC ORIGIN. ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿
According to ABCNews, the waitress who was serving the family, Gennica Cochran, is speaking out about her angry reaction to Lofthouse’s attack.
“To hear the emotion coming out of my voice, to see my mannerisms, it was unbelievable it was just something that came over me and I just did what needed to be done,” Cochran told ABC7 News Reporter Melanie Woodrow. “I did what anybody else should or would do in that situation.”
“I felt very protective of them,” she said. “You don’t come in here and say those kinds of things to people. Especially people feel so raw coming out of quarantine. Most of these people this is the first time that they’ve been out to dinner and then you have someone attacking them it was just no, no, I don’t have time for this.”
The offending Kody has since released an “apology” for his flagrant f**ka$$edness:
“My behavior in the video is appalling. This was clearly a moment where I lost control and made incredibly hurtful and divisive comments. I would like to deeply apologize to the Chan family. I can only imagine the stress and pain they feel. I was taught to respect people of all races, and I will take the time to reflect on my actions and work to better understand the inequality that so many of those around me face every day.”
Hey, Lofthouse, do us all a favor and go play in traffic.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.