F***, That’s Dedication: Action Bronson Shares Workout Video & Reveals He Lost 80 Pounds During Quarantine

Action Bronson has been putting in work throughout the quarantine.

The rapper/TV host/food connoisseur took to Instagram On Thursday to show off his fitness journey, letting the world know that he’s made a lot of progress and he’s not letting up any time soon.

“IM GETTIN ALL THE MONEY THATS OWED TO ME OVER ALL THESE YEARS. I DESERVE TO HAVE A HOT BOD,” Bronson wrote in his caption, before announcing his impressive weight loss. “IM 283 DOWN 80 POUNDS FROM A WHOPPING 363 AND STILL GOING STRONG. GIVE YOURSELF THE FLOWERS. TERMINATOR IN THE MAKING. @davepfit EASY MONEY. TIME FOR BIGGER WEIGHTS.”

Back in May, when he had already lost 50 pounds, Action spoke with TMZ Live about his decision to make a big change. In the interview, he admits to having a revelation, realizing that his “animalistic” eating habits were putting his life in the wrong direction. Since he knew he would be stuck indoors for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 quarantine, the rapper wanted to make a change.

“It was unnecessary what I was doing,” he admitted. “I didn’t know what to do with myself so from that point on, for the past two-and-a-half months, I’ve just been on my game. it’s a life change.”

So, how’d he lose so much weight over the past few months? Bronson revealed that his workout regimen consists of “working out like crazy,” also saying the following: “I run, I do my push-ups, I do a lot of cardio work. I juice a lot, drink green juice two times a day.”

Congrats to Action Bronson for coming out of the quarantine a better version of himself!