Karen Chip Activated: Demoted Dairy Queen Blizzard Blocker Blasted For Cursing COVID-Concerned Customer Demanding Masked Service [Video]

Karen, Karen, Karen…cool out, would ya?

Another day, another white woman with her polyester BOGO panties in a bunch because someone would like to remain healthy as possible during this global coronavirus pandemic.

According to NYPost, a Dairy Queen drive-thru manager got into a row with a customer who was more than a little pissed off that he and his daughter were being served by someone who wasn’t wearing a shred of a mask. Brandon Trotta was trying to get a couple of frosty Blizzard treats at a Medford, New York location when the aforementioned Karen became incensed that she would be told to follow public health protocol.

By order of the governor, Andrew Cuomo, all restaurant workers must wear masks while on the clock and serving food. Periodt.

Upon cursing at Trotta and being called a Karen, The Karen launched immediately into KarenCon level 1 saying, “You want me to be a Karen? Because I’ll be a Karen, OK?”.

Peep the video below.

Dairy Queen responded to the incident via Twitter

1/2 We share your concerns and we are taking them seriously. Dairy Queen expects its franchisees and their employees to treat every person they serve safely with dignity and respect; we are sorry that did not happen in this case. The owners of this restaurant shared that — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) July 10, 2020

2/2…the employee featured in the video was suspended, demoted from her manager role and is being retrained. Additionally, all of the franchisees’ employees were retrained on proper mask use. Thank you for sharing your concerns as they will help us improve. — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) July 10, 2020

In the words of the viral negro spiritual: “You bout to lose yo jobbbb! You bout to lose yo job!”