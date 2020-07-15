Get Well Soon: Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was She Shot Multiple Times This Weekend Requiring Surgery

This past weekend, Megan Thee Stallion and fellow rapper Tory Lanez ran into a bit of trouble with LAPD, which resulted in Tory’s arrest. The full story has yet to be revealed, but as of now, it seems like an insane set of events. The two were on IG live swimming in the Hollywood Hills with Kylie Jenner, and then, at some point in the night, everything went sour.

The police received a tip that someone discharged a firearm in the area and were given a description of the SUV involved. When police located the SUV, they found Meg and Tory inside, with Meg bleeding from an injury to her foot and Tory allegedly in possession of a firearm.

According to reports from TMZ, we now know more about Meg’s injury and it was not from broken glass as first reported, instead it was from BULLETS.

Megan does not say who pulled the trigger, but she wants to make it clear … she did nothing wrong. She adds, “I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

We are still waiting for the cause of the argument and details on who pulled the trigger, but it’s safe to say this situation has more turns coming than a roller coaster. What’s important is everyone made it out alive and safe.