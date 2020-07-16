R.I.P: 24-Year-Old Boxer Travell Mazion Dies In A Car Crash
Tributes from fellow boxers have already started flowing in, including some kind words from Vergil Ortiz Jr, who wrote, “I can’t believe it, R.I.P Travell Mazion. For those who don’t know him or never met him, he was a very talented boxer and one of the coolest people I knew. Always enjoyed watching him fight. Love you bro, watch over us.”
“Travell Mazion I was shocked to hear the news about what happened,” another fellow boxer, Joseph Suniga, wrote on Facebook. “I want to let you know that you impacted us with your kindness and positive motivation. You where someone who we enjoyed watching do your thing in the ring under the bright lights and on the big stage. You will be missed and remembered as one of Austins great champions. We will make sure you are remembered as well. R.I.P. Champ. Praying for you and your family champ.”
Rest In Peace, Travell Mazion.
