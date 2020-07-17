Trip Hop Ain’t Dead: CAMÍNA Drops Trippy Visuals For Marimba-Infused Protest Anthem “Cinnamon”

Dallas-based artist CAMÍNA released lead single “Cinnamon” that serves as the perfect introduction to the Latin musical influences on her debut album “Te Quiero Mucho” due out this fall. The marimba-infused trip-hop beat is inspired by the ongoing treatment of asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border.

Peep the trippy visuals below:

Sung through a distorted megaphone, the single combines CAMÍNA’s haunting vocals with unexpected lyrical elements like African-American spirituals and grass-roots rallying cries.

The video was shot and directed by Daniel N. Johnson who has created videos for Black Lives Matter and the Bernie Sanders campaign among many other artistic projects.

Stream “Cinnamon” here and follow her on Instagram here.