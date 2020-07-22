Kanye West Goes On An Even More Alarming Twitter Rant ‘From Wyoming Bunker’; More Concern Follows

Another night, another Twitter rant from Kanye West as we lead up to his album on Friday. There’s been a lot of talk about his mental well-being as of late, especially and these Twitter episodes seem even more unhinged by the day. Tuesday night and Wednesday morning saw even more tweets that sent the internet into a frenzy. This was all about Kim, Kris, and a wild accusation about Kim possibly cheating with Meek Mill.

You can read the full story on that HERE.

Kanye alleging an entanglement with Meek Mill and Kim seems so far-fetched but 2020 is just that wild. There’s a lot of speculation that is sure to follow and we hope this accusation gets put to rest soon. More of his tweets read;

“Kriss and Kim put out a statement without my approval … that’s not what a wife should do White supremacy.” “They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me.” Well at least now we know that Kim was in fact trying to offer some help and Kanye refused. That answers that. “I will live for my children Kris I’m in Cody if your not planning another one of your children’s playboy shoots.”

He deleted those and only kept up a few like the ones below.

DND: WTH CHLD this Friday pic.twitter.com/i8uhTor9E2 — ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020

Says the future president — ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020

This all came after the Internet hoped Kanye’s was faring better after his “true friend” Dave Chappelle flew out to Wyoming to check on him…

THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE 🕊 pic.twitter.com/ddLA0E9eLK — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

and after The Sun reported that Kanye’s “holed up in a bunker” on his ranch to “hide” from his wife and in-laws after changing his social media passwords so they can’t access them. The Sun also notes that Kanye’s “paranoid” and thinks he needs “protection” from the Kardashians.

“Kanye has a compound at the ranch in Wyoming. He’s had a lot of building work going on there and a lot of it is geared towards security.

There’s an underground bunker, a panic room originally built for the family to go to in an emergency, stocked up with food. “Kanye’s surrounded himself with a small group of people he trusts, and he doesn’t trust Kim or her family. “He changed his Twitter and social media passwords last week to lock everyone out. “He’s very paranoid and is convinced that he needs ‘protection’ from Kim and Kris – even though they’re only trying to help him.”

Kanye’s fans and peers are once again flooded with concern for the rapper and his mental state.

Hit the flip to see some of the chaos.