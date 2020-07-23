So Sad: Bad Girls Club Star Demitra “Mimi” Roche Dies At 34

One of the stars of a popular, now defunct, reality TV show has unfortunately passed away. On the eighth season “Bad Girls Club” filmed in Las Vegas, viewers were introduced to Demitra “Mimi” Roche. Now close friends and family of the reality star are confirming her unfortunate passing.

💔🙏🏽 We are sad to report Haitian-American former Bad Girls Club star Demitra "Mimi" Roche has died. She was 34. Record producer Vince Valholla, founder of Valholla Ent. where Roche served as vice president of A&R announced her death on with a touching tribute on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/7LsZHwUlL4 — Lunionsuite 🇭🇹 (@LunionSuite) July 23, 2020

Music executive Vince Valholla, the owner of Valholla Entertainment where Mimi worked as Vice President of A&R, confirmed the news of her death on social media.

“I’m at a loss for words,” wrote Valholla who later noted that her death was “out of the blue.” “Don’t know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was [a] big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones. There’s probably not one person who would have something negative to say about her. We lost a beautiful soul.”

I’m at a loss for words. Don’t know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones pic.twitter.com/7AOv3lwYe3 — Vince Valholla (@VinceValholla) July 22, 2020

E! Online adds that Mimi’s passing was also confirmed on Facebook by her friend Ashely Colon.

“Rest Easy baby girl Demitra Roche,” Ashley Colon wrote on Facebook. “I just wished you a happy birthday then the next day this is what I see. 2020 is def the year of appreciating your loved ones, hug them tight tell them you love them as life is clearly way to short. Some of you may know her from Bad Girls Club but I knew the real her. Such a sweet soul and with radiant￼ energy so full of life. Gone [too] soon.”

A cause of death has not been revealed.