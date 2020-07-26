Funniest Tweets & Memes That Got Everyone Through The Week, Vol. 16

Back at it again with more hilarious tweets and memes that got us through another wild week dominated by celebrity shenanigans, nationwide protests, white people white people-ing, hookah thirsties risking their life to blow spoke into their phone and the death of common sense in our crumbling country where selfish ‘adults’ absolutely refuse to wear masks during a global pandemic.

At this point, after 4 months in quarantine, we’re either stressed TF out, struggling to sleep normally (if at all), attempting to protect our peace, fighting to have Breonna Taylor’s killers arrested, canceling famous people every hour, mourning the cancelations of our fave summer events or marching for justice amidst a pandemic in the latest chapter of the absolute WORST year in recent history.

Peep allll the tweets and memes that got us through the week on the flip.