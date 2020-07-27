WELP: NeNe Leakes’ #RHOA Return Remains Unconfirmed But THIS Newbie’s Still Sending Her Shade

Someone wants a piece of NeNe Leakes…

Although her RHOA fate remains unclear, NeNe Leakes is still making headlines. As previously reported there are a number of conflicting reports about NeNe’s future on the Bravo show. Rumors circulated that she was fired but both NeNe and her attorney said that’s untrue added that NeNe “could be getting a spinoff.”

That’s highly unlikely according to LoveBScott who recently doubled down on the fired rumors and said this season will be her “farewell” to the show.

Now PageSix is confirming that NeNe’s return to the show still remains up in the air. The publication says an insider old them conversations “are still ongoing” even as NeNe continues to post disgruntled tweets like one she shared on Friday that said; “Have you ever worked with a sociopath who used you for their personal gain to achieve what they want for themselves?”

Have you ever worked with a sociopath who used you for their personal gain to achieve what they want for themselves? — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) July 24, 2020

You see there’s something wrong, You know something is wrong but you do nothing to stop it. Why? Do you lack empathy? — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) July 24, 2020

It’s unclear who NeNe’s addressing in the tweets as rumors circulate that she’s actually preparing to sue Bravo and RHOA producers at True ENT for discrimination.

One thing that IS clear, however, is that an RHOA newbie already wants smoke with the RHOA O.G.

LaToya Ali who will join season 13 of the show alongside Drew Sidora, called out NeNe on Twitter for her “lacking empathy” tweet and said that NeNe herself lacks that trait.

“Nene, you lack empathy for black women,” wrote LaToya. “As a result of your ‘diva’ behavior my aunt lost her contract in Toronto because of your comments towards black women, leaving a black woman’s job in jeopardy. Remember when you appeared on the shopping channel?”

BLOOOOOOOOOOOOP!

NeNe (of course) caught wind of LaToya’s shade and she (of course) clapped back.

Hit the flip to see how the whole thing transpired.