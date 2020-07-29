At The Tender Age Of 78…Martha Stewart Addresses That Viral Instagram Thirst Trap

A lot of us might assume that the 70 to 80-year-old crowd probably aren’t the most active on Instagram, but with friends like Snoop Dogg and other social media savvy celebrities, Martha Stewart has managed to keep up with the times.

Last week, the famous chef and lifestyle guru posted a picture to her IG that had everyone talking, which featured the 78-year-old making a sultry face straight at the camera as she show off her bathing suit straps and her huge pool in the background. Martha Stewart dropping a thirst trap definitely wasn’t what a lot of us expected from 2020, but hey, it’s a lot better than what’s been happening throughout the rest of this year.

Unsurprisingly, when Martha posted the photo, the internet went absolutely bonkers for it. As for Stewart and her involvement, she didn’t even know she was posting a thirst trap…or what that is.

After the longtime lifestyle expert admitted that she did not know what the term “thirst trap” meant, after having it explained to her, she told ET that her photo was “definitely a thirst trap.”

“[I] just thought I looked great coming out of the pool,” she explained. “My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, ‘Oh, that looks pretty,’ so I took the picture. It looked good.”

Marth then went on to give advice to anyone else out there trying to stay young as long as she has.

“Just eat well, exercise well, garden, climb mountains,” she said. “I climbed Kilimanjaro. For goodness sake, I went up into the Himalayas. You have to do that kind of stuff. That’s the kind of stuff that keeps one vibrant and young and it’s important.”

As for her 79th birthday, which is coming up in August, Stewart said she doesn’t plan on celebrating. “I’m finished with birthdays, darling,” she asserted. “We’re going backwards now.”

Go on then, Martha!