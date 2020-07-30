MarriageBootCamp: Terrifying Clip Shows Vado Physically Assaulting Tahiry; Outrage Ensues

If you’ve been watching Marriage Boot Camp this season then you know that Tahiry and Vado have had quite the tumultuous relationship. A few weeks ago, a viral clip showed Tahiry calling Vado the “brokest man she’s ever been with”. They’ve been teetering on the verge of breakup ever since. However, no one was ready for this.

Late Wednesday night, Dr. Ish Major, the mediator on the show, posted a disturbing clip of Vado putting his hands on Tahiry, appearing to either grab her collar or put his hands on her neck. Major posted the video with this caption:

“This is not ok y’all! Never. Ever. I couldn’t believe it happened. Everybody froze. We’re going to do everything we can to make it right”

Now, we are not going to post the actual video because it is a clip of domestic violence, which we absolutely do not condone. We, along with a lot of other people, are wondering why even the mediator decided to post the clip as a form of promotion for the episode. Why not just…cut it out? Why even have it in the show at all? This isn’t entertainment, nor is it funny.

Tahiry posted this response to the fiasco via Instagram:

“First let me say that I’m devastated that this will be shown for the world to see, but I fully understand that I have chosen to live my life (good… bad… and ugly) in front of the camera.

•

Let me be CLEAR for all the people that are saying that this was “scripted” it is NOT! As a woman that has already suffered physical abuse at the hands of a man why would I ever want to relive that? There is no check big enough for me to EVER play like that!

•

I appreciate the love & support that I’ve been receiving since this clip was released online. I ask for just a moment of privacy as I figure out the best way to address this publicly in full detail.”

This is all bad. Bad on Vado. Bad on WeTV. Bad on the men who sat around and did nothing.

After the shocking incident, Vado went on Twitter last night to apologize to viewers for his explosive behavior. But was it really sincere? Seems like he’s trying to place the blame on Tahiry.

Check out what he had to say:

I get it y’all don’t kno me but those dat do know dat I’m 1 of da most humblest mannered person there is

Wit dat being said did I lose my cool? Yes I did cause regardless of what I should had never grabbed her by her clothes. As a man we suppose to protect our lady — Bank Sinatra (@VADO_MH) July 30, 2020

Period… Even if they taking ur kindness for weakness but continue to watch da show n u will see who was the aggressor — Bank Sinatra (@VADO_MH) July 30, 2020

Twitter lit up in fury after the show and went in on Vado for his abusive behavior. There is righteous outrage about all of this. Hit the flip to see it all.