Was That So Hard?!? Michigan Court Of Appeals Orders The Freeing Of Black Teen “Grace” Who Incarcerated Over Homework

Homework. F***ing homework. That is why Oakland County Family Judge Mary Ellen Brennan sent a Black teenager who is being called “Grace” (to protect her identity as a minor) to a juvenile detention facility in the middle of a pandemic. BOSSIP previously reported on Grace’s situation and we were hopeful that there would be enough outrage and public sentiment to get her back to her mother.

Today, we are happy to update the story with news that this will be happening IMMEDIATELY.

According to a report in the Detroit News, The Michigan Court of Appeals has ordered the 15-year-old’s release. Deborah Servitto, Elizabeth Gleicher, and Jonathan Tukel, were the fair-minded folks who decided that enough was enough and Judge Karen had to be stopped.

Since this story broke there have been marches and protests on Grace and her mother’s behalf and earlier this afternoon it all appeared to pay off. Nobody in law enforcement or the Birmingham school system wanted this girl in confinement.

Birmingham’s board of education passed a resolution to review the matter, one that “reiterates (Birmingham Public Schools’) deep belief that no harm should come to its students as a result of the sudden shift to online learning.”

Welcome home, Grace.