Bronx-Born: Stephen A. Smith Talks To Desus & Mero About His “Beef” With Charlamagne, The Knicks & More [Video]

Stephen A. Smith is an elusive character in the world of sports, constantly making himself into a meme no matter what he says or who he’s talking about. While the legendary commentator already has enough on his plate with his own daily appearances, Smith had to take a break from his 15 different jobs to pay a visit to his fellow Bronx-born sports lovers, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero.

On Sunday night’s episode of the number one show in late night, Stephen A. Smith talks about how he’s become such a huge figure in the world of sports journalism, also touching on whether or not he’s aware of just how huge the memes of him are across the internet. Further along in his conversation with Desus & Mero, Smith talks about being a fan of The New York Knicks even though they’re awful, his longtime “beef” with Charlamagne Tha God, the economics of the NBA bubble, and which is a better sports city: Philadelphia or New York?

We’re so used to seeing Stephen A. talk to the same people every single day, it’s refreshing to see the legend interact with some people born and bred in the same borough as him.

Check out the full interview for yourself down below: