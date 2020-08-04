Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Announce New Song And Twerktacious Video; Internet Immediately Shatters

Megan Thee Stallion is back. Cardi B is back. They’re together and the music industry is about to blow up. Monday night, the two hot girls announced that they would be embarking on a smash new single called “Wap” together. The song is actually the first single for Cardi’s new album, whatever or whenever that may be.

The two stars have had quite a whirlwind 2020. First, there was Cardi, who suddenly became somewhat of a political pundit over the past few months. She’s been warning people about the Coronavirus since March. Before then she threatened to dog walk Tomi Lahren for her comments on Beyonce.

Meanwhile, Meg has been setting the music industry on fire collaborating with Beyonce and topping the charts. Of course, she’s been all over the news for surviving a shooting at the hands of one Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot both of her feet after a party with Kylie Jenner. Meg was the victim of memes and jokes from her peers, causing her to go on IG Live to speak on it all.

But now? Now she’s about to be back on the top with what is sure to be another hit with a viral twerk look to boot. The announcement of the new track has the internet on fire.

Meg done collaborated with Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, & Cardi B. Who’s Next? Lol pic.twitter.com/X6J9b7kJq3 — Dee Holt ❄️➏ (@D_1andOnly_) August 4, 2020

