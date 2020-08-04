The Tonight Show: Common Breaks Down What It Was Like At Dave Chappelle’s Socially Distanced Music Festival [Video]

Common is the latest celebrity to call into The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about everything he’s been up to during this quarantine. After complimenting Jimmy’s disheveled new ‘do, which is becoming the default style now since nobody has made it to the barbershop, the rapper goes on to talk about what he’s been keeping busy with, which includes performing for the first time in months.

Just a few days prior, Dave Chappelle once again found a way to keep his fans entertained, while also keeping everyone safe and socially distant. He’s been holding performances titled, “Dave Chappelle & Friends – An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair” over the past month, bringing along some of his closest friends in order to entertain people in his home state of Ohio.

In the interview, Common talks about his experience attending and performing at one of Dave’s shows, saying he was also joined by Tiffany Haddish, Questlove, Erykah Badu, Jon Hamm, and more. He clarifies thast everyone was socially distanced and got tested the second they arrived in Yellow Springs, admitting how freeing it felt to be around people and performing onstage once again.

Check out the full interview for yourself down below: