Congratulations! Tiny’s Daughter Zonnique Announces She’s PREGNANT, Surprises T.I. With Baby News On Live Stream

Zonnique Pullins, the 24-year-old entertainer, and daughter to Tiny Harris is having a baby! Zonnique surprised everyone, including her step-dad T.I. with the baby news on live stream yesterday evening as she was recording the inaugural episode of “The Mix”, which aired LIVE from streaming service Fox Soul.

Zonnique didn’t just reveal it on “The Mix”, she had a whole photo shoot and interview ready to go. As the show aired, PEOPLE published an exclusive interview and photo reveal of Zonnique and her burgeoning baby bump.

“Neek Neek” is already 5 months along! Look at her glow!

Pregnant Zonnique almost blew her cover as fans questioned her behavior on a recent IG live session. Disgruntled at the time, the mom-to-be asked everyone to stop asking if she was expecting. Now we know she was waiting for the RIGHT time to tell the world! That happened to also be the same time she told her step-pop, T.I.

As Zonnique and T.I. filmed “The Mix” remotely from their homes with Romeo Miller and several others in on the secret, Zonnique told her pop she was expecting. Of course, the reaction was of shock!

Hit the flip to get T.I.’s reaction to the news that Neek Neek is going to make him a grandad. She also reveals to Tip and her mom the gender of the baby on live.