T.I. Addresses Rumors There’s STILL Static Between Him And Daughter Deyjah…But Is Zonnique Pregnant?

T.I. is addressing rumors there’s still static between him and his teen daughter Dejayh Harris, meanwhile, the internet thinks his oldest daughter Zonnique may be pregnant by her rapper boyfriend.

Deyjah Harris made headlines yesterday after a post by The Shade Room went up insinuating her tweets were “cryptic” and possibly geared towards her father. The idea wasn’t too farfetched since Deyjah’s tweets seemed to address parents in general.

“Watch how you speak to your children”, Deyjah tweeted. “I don’t care how old they are, they still deserve respect.”

watch how you speak to your children. i don’t care how old they are, they still deserve the same respect that you expect in return. — Deyjah Harris🌻 (@yafavdeyj) July 26, 2020

Adding fuel to the flame, Deyjah TSR added Deyjah’s next tweet, which insinuated she needed space from a loved one. So, was this really about her daddy, T.I.? Scroll down to see how Tip put that rumor to rest, swiftly.

i still love you .. but from a distance. not because i don’t care about you, but more so for the sake of my own well-being and inner peace. — Deyjah Harris🌻 (@yafavdeyj) July 27, 2020

T.I. addressed the rumors directly and thoroughly, using his own Instagram as a platform. The father shared a text conversation between himself, DeyJah, and son Domani where they all deny having any family issues between the daughter and dad.

T.I. was careful not to mince words and to make sure everyone knows they’ve moved on from “hymengate”, the mishap between T.I. and Deyjah from months ago.

So there’s that! Moving along, rumors of older sister Zonnique being pregnant are swirling around the internet. Hit the flip to see.