T.I. Addresses Rumors There’s STILL Static Between Him And Daughter Deyjah…But Is Zonnique Pregnant?
T.I. is addressing rumors there’s still static between him and his teen daughter Dejayh Harris, meanwhile, the internet thinks his oldest daughter Zonnique may be pregnant by her rapper boyfriend.
Deyjah Harris made headlines yesterday after a post by The Shade Room went up insinuating her tweets were “cryptic” and possibly geared towards her father. The idea wasn’t too farfetched since Deyjah’s tweets seemed to address parents in general.
“Watch how you speak to your children”, Deyjah tweeted. “I don’t care how old they are, they still deserve respect.”
Adding fuel to the flame, Deyjah TSR added Deyjah’s next tweet, which insinuated she needed space from a loved one. So, was this really about her daddy, T.I.? Scroll down to see how Tip put that rumor to rest, swiftly.
T.I. addressed the rumors directly and thoroughly, using his own Instagram as a platform. The father shared a text conversation between himself, DeyJah, and son Domani where they all deny having any family issues between the daughter and dad.
T.I. was careful not to mince words and to make sure everyone knows they’ve moved on from “hymengate”, the mishap between T.I. and Deyjah from months ago.
Ok….I spoke to my baby @princess_of_da_south & the rest of the Harris Clan in our family group chat about the @theshaderoom's re-post of my baby's tweet. So since our very public mishap (we comically refer to as"hymengate"🤦🏽♂️) @theshaderoom reposts all my baby girl's tweets and IG posts and casually insinuates or assumes she's referring to me. We usually just dismiss it or laugh it off cause only WE KNOW WHATS UP WIT US‼️ But this time my baby expresses aggravation to us about it so with her permission I'm sharing our exchange. FYI Deyjah Pooh is obviously Deyjah, Money Man is my son @domani (he's been saved in my phone as that since he first got his phone at 9-10yrs old😂)…& my msgs are in blue. I'm sharing this with you all in hope of creating context that will redirect the agendas & intentions of @theshaderoom and their followers when they think of me&my baby girls relationship. That shit still on YALL MINDS… WE MOVED ON LONG AGO… Hopefully now you can too. Love and Respect ✊🏽
So there’s that! Moving along, rumors of older sister Zonnique being pregnant are swirling around the internet. Hit the flip to see.
