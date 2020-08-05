Laying Low: Tory Lanez Spotted In Orlando Following Rumors He Was Deported

Recently the loudest person during the entire COVID-19 pandemic, Tory Lanez, has been quiet as a mouse.

His silence stems from a somewhat still-mysterious attack on Megan The Stallion and how she emerged from a night with him with two gunshot wounds to her feet. No one has directly come out to accuse Tory Lanez, but rumors are running rampant that he’s the one who pulled the trigger and hurt our girl.

Megan is taking her time to heal and process the trauma and when she’s ready to speak, we are sure the full story will be told. Even if she chooses not to speak on the situation and heal in private, that’s fine too, but all truth always comes to the light–especially in the world of entertainment.

Last week, rumors heated up that Tory Lanez had been deported back to his country of Canada, but without any official confirmation from his camp, many suspected this simply wasn’t true. Now, according to reports from XXL, Tory was spotted in Orlando, Florida, which promoted a statement from his team denying his deportation.

“Tory Lanez hasn’t been sent back to his hometown of Toronto, Canada following the shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion just before he was arrested last month. After a video surfaced via Instagram this afternoon (Aug. 4), which shows Tory in what appears to be a McDonalds, a rep for the 28-year-old artist told XXL that he hasn’t been deported despite reports claiming otherwise. “Obviously Tory has not been deported and is self-quarantining with his family. This is a perfect example of false information being spread regarding this case, his whereabouts and his character. He’s in good spirits and looks forward to having the truth come to light about that night and wishes nothing but the best for Meg.”

