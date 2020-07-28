Stallion Strong: Megan Updated Everyone On Her Hot Girl Health & Shattered Thee Internet

Meg has been super silent about her shooting situation… until today… which happens to be Tory Lanez birthday… we love a petty strategic Queen pic.twitter.com/xFMQOI99bt — ☝🏾 (@LadyScorpio814) July 27, 2020

We love us some Megan Thee Stallion who went live on Instagram and updated everyone about her hot girl health, verbally beheaded the haters, thanked her super supportive fans and explained her steps toward recovery after being shot twice in the foot by a not-yet-known assailant (that everyone assumes is Tory Lanez).

“I really just wanted to get on here, and I’m smiling even though a lot of things have been y’know… making me not smile but I’m back… and I see a lot of people paint fake a** narratives and making up stories, but I also see a lot of people being very supportive and sending prayers and I really appreciate that,” she said while tearing up.

This comes just days after sketchy reports about the night in question surfaced online and stirred up more confusion about the increasingly perplexing saga that left her with multiple gunshot wounds and Tory Lanez locked up on a felony gun charge.

“I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary,” she revealed. “Oh, I didn’t think I was gonna cry… It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny, it’s nothing to joke about and nothing for y’all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody I didn’t deserve to get shot.”

At this point, we have no idea what happens next with the slowly developing case that continues to fuel endless speculation across social media.

Megan saying what needs to be said on live. Very motivating ❤️. We love you @theestallion pic.twitter.com/aj8Nc7x7Rv — Kimmy J (@TheKimmyJ) July 27, 2020

