Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Is Gorgeous
Bae Of The Day: Kayle Nicole Has Dumped Alabaster Chief Travis Kelce; Here’s A Reminder That She’s A Super Baddie
There was a time when Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce were relationship goals for a lot of the internet. However, things have gone downhill over the past few weeks. TMZ has the scoop:
… with the TV host/model unfollowing the Kansas City Chiefs superstar and deleting all their pics on Instagram — which is usually a strong indication it’s over.
It’s almost the same situation as Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers — which started with a social media wipe … and culminated in an official break up statement.
Kelce and Kayla have been together for YEARS … and first went public back in 2017.
The couple has provided nothing but hot content in their time together — from TikToks to boat parties to epic SB parades.
The couple even joined Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews in Lake Tahoe for a weekend of raging shortly after the QB signed his massive $503 MILLION contract.
It was all speculation, especially with rumors that Travis had cheated on the beautiful Kayla with a blonde woman. Travis tweeted out “This is f@ke news … a lie … and not why Kayla and I broke up. Take all your hatred somewhere else please.”
Well, now we know that Kayla is single…which means it’s time to remind everyone that she is a certified baddie. Sorry, Travis.
Hit the flip to see why she’s Bae Of The Day.
