Saweetie’s Sneaks: From Christian Louboutins To Old Skool Vans, Saweetie Shows Off Her Favorite Shoes [Video]

Every Icy Girl knows that the shoes you wear can change everything about each and every outfit. Luckily, the OG Icy Girl is here to tell us all about her sneaker collection and how she wears each and every pair.

Saweetie joined GQ following her cover shoot with her boo, Quavo, to show off some of her favorite shoes she has in her collection. She starts off with her luckiest pair of shoes, a pair of comfy Ugg sandals, which she declares as such because she always wears them on the way to big photoshoots. The rapper also admits that they keep her feet comfy too.

Next up his her most underrated pair of sneakers, some classic black Old Skool Vans. She shouts out the song “Vans” by The Pack, a group who is also from The Bay Area, just like Saweetie. According to the rapper, she still wears Vans when she’s chilling, running errands, or pulling up to the mall–but people always look at her weird, which is why she labels them underrated.

Check out the video down below to see Saweetie’s other sneaker picks and why she loves them so much, which includes an expensive pair of Christian Lounoutin Spike Sock Donna Flat’s for a veeeeery pretty penny. Also, if you’re looking to stay fly in your very own Saweetie inspired attire, head over to the rapper’s website where you can get iced out in her latest album merch and gear.