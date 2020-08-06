Black Ballots Matter: When We All Vote Emphasizes Political Participation On The 55th Anniversary Of The Voting Rights Act [Video]

We are less than 90 days away from a day that none of us are likely to forget. The 2020 election will be historic for many reasons and full participation in the voting process is paramount. Every American with the right should be going to the polls on or before November 2 to cast their vote for the president, congresspeople, senators and other local positions, especially if you’re Black.

John Lewis and thousands of others fought and bled for our rights to vote. Even in his dying hours, Congressman Lewis encouraged all of us to do our civic duty, make our voices heard and to stand unwaveringly in the face of those who would attempt to prevent us from doing so.

Michelle Obama is doing her part to see to it that we fulfill the dream that John Lewis had for us with her When We All Vote campaign. The non-partisan organization is pushing hard to make sure that everyone is registered prior to the election.

Today, August 6 2020 marks the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. For those of you who don’t fully appreciate what that means, press play down bottom and get a brief but meaningful education on the history that made this possible.