Nice Try! Tristan Thompson Demands Default Judgment In Libel Suit Against Model Who Claimed He Fathered Her Son [Exclusive]

Tristan Thompson wants the judge to throw the book at a woman who claimed he’d fathered her child and was a deadbeat dad.

The NBA player and on again off again partner of Khloe Kardashian filed court papers last week asking for a default judgment against Kimberly Alexander after she failed to respond to his defamation case against her.

Thompson sued Alexander for libel and slander after she publicly accused the pro baller of fathering her son and being a “deadbeat dad” who had failed to provide for the child since he was born.

But in court papers, Thompson’s lawyer Marty Singer described Alexander as “wannabe social media influencer and pornographic model/performer who is so desperate to achieve her fifteen minutes of fame that she recently fabricated a false claim that NBA star/Cleveland Cavaliers center/power forward Thompson is the father of her nearly five-year-old son,” according to Thompson’s complaint, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Although Thompson admitted to having a brief relationship with Alexander, both he and Kardashian have vehemently denied Alexander’s claims and Thompson later sued her in May 2020. Thompson said he’d already taken a DNA test that showed he wasn’t the father and offered to take another one in an accredited facility – but Alexander balked.

Thompson did not specify a dollar amount in money damages that he was seeking. A judge has not yet ruled on his motion for default.

BOSSIP’s attempts to reach Alexander were unsuccessful Thursday. But Alexander told PEOPLE Magazine earlier this year that she was concerned about Thompson’s insistence that they use a DNA testing center associated with his gal pal’s famous family.