Long Overdue: ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Jorge Nava Files For Divorce From Anfisa Arkhipchenko Days After 3-Year Anniversary

It looks like things are finally, officially over for one of 90 Day Fiancé’s most troubled couples.

Jorge Nava is finally following through with his promise from March, when he vowed to end his marriage to Anfisa Arkhipchenko. According to reports from Fresh off of his prison sentence,is finally following through with his promise from March, when he vowed to end his marriage to. According to reports from TMZ , he has officially filed for divorce.

Jorge filed this week in Arizona, which comes just a few days after the estranged couple’s 3-year wedding anniversary. According to the documents, obtained by TMZ, Jorge lists November 19, 2019 as the date of separation. He also cites the usual irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

As far as the divorce goes, things should go fairly easy for Nava and Arkhipchenko. The couple did not have any children together and because of Jorge’s arrest, they’ve been living separate lives for most of their marriage. Plus, in the documents, he says they don’t have any property or debts together.