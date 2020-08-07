Long Overdue: ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Jorge Nava Files For Divorce From Anfisa Arkhipchenko Days After 3-Year Anniversary

Source: Audtakorn Sutarmjam / EyeEm / Getty
It looks like things are finally, officially over for one of 90 Day Fiancé’s most troubled couples.
Fresh off of his prison sentence, Jorge Nava is finally following through with his promise from March, when he vowed to end his marriage to Anfisa Arkhipchenko. According to reports from TMZ, he has officially filed for divorce.Jorge filed this week in Arizona, which comes just a few days after the estranged couple’s 3-year wedding anniversary. According to the documents, obtained by TMZ, Jorge lists November 19, 2019 as the date of separation. He also cites the usual irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.As far as the divorce goes, things should go fairly easy for Nava and Arkhipchenko. The couple did not have any children together and because of Jorge’s arrest, they’ve been living separate lives for most of their marriage. Plus, in the documents, he says they don’t have any property or debts together.Five months ago, Jorge vowed back in March to leave his 90 Day Fiancé co-star after finishing his prison stint for marijuana charges. According to his claims, Anfisa abandoned him while he was behind bars and ran off to be with another man while they were still married.The move to finally file divorce papers could have been influenced by Jorge’s new boo, whom he just posted some steamy pictures with yesterday. Looks like things are going just fine for him in the midst of divorce.
What do YOU think? Do you think the couple are better off going their separate ways?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.