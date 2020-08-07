Here’s What Happened When Rick Ross Said “F*** Terry Crews” During Verzuz And Hurt His Feelings

Terry Crews is a renowned sellout who has made his name by throwing Black people under the bus for months now. Just last week, Gabrielle Union re-dragged him for his trash comments about her and Black people in general:

“People hit me all day long and are like, what’s happening? And the only thing I know for sure is that Terry Crews gets three checks from NBC. So, I don’t know if being worried about job stability — which listen, we all know that if you speak up about racism and white supremacy, you absolutely can be shown the door.” Union said. “I don’t know if that’s the motivation.”

“At the end of the day, the work that I am doing to make sure that NBC is a more fair and equitable place of employment will benefit you (Crews) as well,” Union said. “So it’s OK to eat your cereal and let me do my thing and get out of the way. If you’re not going to help, then get out of the way. If you don’t feel financially comfortable, or spiritually comfortable or you flat out disagree, but at the end of the day he will benefit from a safer, more equitable workplace from what I stuck my neck out to do and got fired for, you know? Instead of actively working against progress.”

Union isn’t the last person to send shots at Terry. Rick Ross was on Verzuz dropping new tracks and one had the line: “Terry Crews is another coon that was basically bought.” He also added a “f*** Terry Crews” in there too.

