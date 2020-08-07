TDE Tots: SiR Is Expecting A ‘Chasing Summer’ Seed With Wife Kelly-Ann Farris

SiR and his wife, Kelly-Ann Farris, are expecting a baby!

The singer posted the big news onto his Instagram page on Thursday, sharing two photos of an ultrasound with his wife’s name across the top. He simply wrote, “My new boo” in the caption.

SiR has always been big on family, and SiR’s family has always been big on music. You probably already know D Smoke, the winner of the first season of Netflix’s hip-hop competition series Rhythm + Flow, but you might not know that he’s SiR’s brother! They both performed together at the Soul Train Awards, and for his NPR Tiny Desk performance, SiR brought his mom and brother along with him to sing back-up. With his big focus on family, there’s no doubt this new addition will get all the love in the world.

The singer’s musical family, TDE, is happy for the bundle of joy, too! As soon as he posted the news onto Instagram, his labelmates rushed in to wish him well.

SZA commented, “AWWWWWWWWWW YAYYYY!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!,” Jay Rock dropped some trophy emojis, and Reason wrote, “AYEEEE CONGRATS!”

Congratulations to SiR and Kelly-Ann!