Tami Roman Suggests Tahiry Also Take Accountability For Pummeling Vado With Apples, “That’s A Fight!”

Tahiry Jose and rapper Vado made headlines and jaws drop recently after the reality star couple got into a domestic fight on tv. Initial clips circulated of Vado seemingly choking Tahiry up by the collar after an unprovoked outburst. When the full episode of the fight finally aired, fans got a full picture of what was happening before the physical assault. This included a scene where Vado was sitting in a kitchen and Tahiry threw two apples at his head, landing them both.

Now ex-reality star Tami Roman has a message for Tahiry amid the Vado scandal. On her “Bonnet Chronicles” podcast featuring her hubby Reggie, Tami tells Tahiry to look at her actions too.

“Don’t think that I am condoning domestic violence, because I am not. I am a survivor of DV but I also feel like people need to take accountability in those situations. If you are a female that puts your hands on a man first, you can not count on the fact that he has been raise to not hit your a** back. And if he does hit you back, God forbid, to me I feel like that’s a fight.”

Tami reiterates mid-sentence that she still doesn’t condone the actions of a man hitting a woman but defines a “true” victim of domestic violence as someone who doesn’t initiate a fight.

“True domestic violence survivors I understand you you are. I understand what you represent. I send prayers up for you. If you initiate some shit, you gonna get what you get and that’s unfortunate.”

In a recently deleted scene from “Marriage Boot Camp”, Shanda, Phaedra and other cast members chime in on Tahiry and Vado’s fight right after the choking incident happens. In the scene, Tahiry says she’s been in situations, even getting her nose broken in domestically violent relationships.

Do you think Tami’s assessment of Tahiry and Vado’s incident is accurate?