1501 Entertainment’s Carl Crawford Denies Negligence Claims In $1 Mill Suit After Toddler Drowns At His Pool Party (Exclusive)

Carl Crawford said he’s not responsible for the death of a little boy who drowned at a pool party at his house.

The former professional baseball player turned record label head denied allegations of negligence in a $1 million lawsuit brought by the father of a five-year-old who died in May at Crawford’s Texas estate, and said that the adult who brought him was in part to blame.

Liban Hersi sued Crawford in June 2020 for failing to take “reasonable and necessary steps” to safeguard the area from the child, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Little Kasen Hersi was attending Crawford’s party – which was a 1501 video shoot – on May 16 with a friend of his mother when he began struggling in the pool. Another woman, Bethany Lartigue, 25, also drowned while trying to save Kasen, and her estate has also joined the suit against Crawford, court docs show.

But according to documents obtained by BOSSIP, Crawford said the little boy’s death wasn’t his fault and challenged Hersi to produce evidence that proved Crawford had culpability. He said the woman who accompanied the boy shared responsibility, and if the case moved forward, wants any compensation number to reflect that. Crawford also wants any potential money damages to be limited to medical bills and wants the court to discharge him, his label 1501, and his business Mansfield LLC from the suit, his court filings state.

We’ve reached out to Hersi’s lawyer for comment. So far, we haven’t heard back.

This isn’t the only legal battle that the label head is facing. He’s due in court next week on a criminal case accusing him of drunkenly strangling his ex-girlfriend after he accused her of seeing another man.

Crawford’s artist Megan Thee Stallion also sued him earlier this year for fraud after she accused him of coercing her to sign an “unconscionable” recording contract. That case is still ongoing.