More Legal Woes: Carl Crawford Sued For $1 Million Dollars Over Drowning At His Texas Home

Carl Crawford has had a wild 2020 full of legal woes and unwanted headlines.

The year started with a spicy feud between Carl and his company, 1501 Entertainment, against Jay-Z and his Roc Nation Management company. Carl was forced from being a behind-the-scenes figure to having to connect with Billboard to try and defend himself by telling his side of the story. Thanks to COVID-19, the lawsuit between the companies would end up falling out of the public eye, but it’s still happening as Carl is seeking to collect money he claims he’s owed from investing in Megan The Stallion.

In the past month, Carl has been in the headlines again over alleged domestic violence claims from his ex-girlfriend along with the deaths of two people at his house in Texas. While the outcome of his Roc Nation lawsuit and domestic violence case are awaiting their conclusion, Carl has yet another legal issue on his plate. According to TMZ, he’s being sued for $1 million over the drowning at his home last month.

Liban Hersi says her 5-year-old son was visiting Crawford with a family friend for a party at the former L.A. Dodgers outfielder’s mansion in Harris County, Texas. Hersi claims Crawford has a massive pool on the property … but says it has no fencing around it — and adds Crawford didn’t take steps to protect her child from getting into the pool. Hersi says her son fell in … and when another partygoer jumped in after him — they both tragically died. Hersi claims Crawford could have done MUCH more to prevent the double drowning … saying he had no alarm system set up for the pool and claimed the swimming hole’s design was “unreasonably dangerous.”

The $1 million wrongful death lawsuit is unexpected, according to Crawford’s attorney Rusty Hardin. He also states that Carl wasn’t the one watching the kids at the pool when the accident occurred, plus, he already feels bad enough that it happened in the first place.