B.A.D. Music: Safaree Made A “WAP” Remix And Twitter Is DRAGGING Him To Pop Lock Loserville

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s “WAP” song and video have been the biggest thing to happen in music and pop culture in a very long time. The song about the joys of women’s anatomy is the biggest song smoking right now. Therefore it was only a matter of time before there’d be a remix floating around with more female rappers giving us their gushy lyrical greatness.

You know what we didn’t need? Any single human man hopping on the beat and rapping. We damn sure didn’t need that man to be Safaree. We double-dog didn’t need that man to be rapping about his damn d***. Safaree’s new song, “B.A.D.” is an acronym for, oh, you probably can figure it out.

Safaree, of course, has been well-known for his, uh, well-endowedness. He’s flaunted his prints for the ‘gram for years. He’s also had nudes leak that show that God favors him. Still, this isn’t how you act when you actually have that going on. This is LDE if there ever was that.

“Remember when they made pigeons reply to scrubs… I’m kicking off our reply for the felllas 😂 she know I’m 🇯🇲🇯🇲 😂 YAWD MAN STYLE!!!” Safaree captioned a post about his new track likening it to Sporty Thieve’s “Pigeons.”

Safaree’s newest endeavor has people wondering if he ever wrote a single lyric for Nicki Minaj because, whoa.

I seen Safaree trending and I thought he was showing his B.A.D. 👀not rapping about it 😩 pic.twitter.com/ceDVsuBWLI — Entangle me! (@Iamcoco78) August 10, 2020

The internet is pretty disgusted by all of this and he is getting DRAGGED. Hit the flip to see it.