UPDATE: Lakeith Stanfield Appears To Be OK After Alarming Instagram Posts

someone…ANYBODY !! PLEASE CHECK ON LAKEITH STANFIELD NOW!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/aHK8z77IdA — TAY THEE STALLION (@ilekaxx) August 11, 2020

Incredibly talented actor and star of upcoming movie-of-the-moment “Judas & The Black Messiah” LaKeith Stanfield doesn’t appear to be OK based on a series of alarming posts on his now comment-restricted Instagram page.

We don’t have any details but he’s seemingly going through a serious episode without any support that we can see in his posts.

In one post, he said that he likes to be by himself because “he can harm himself and no one can stop him or fake care.” In another, he said no one is trustworthy and appears to drink a substance.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on the troubling situation and pray someone reaches him soon.

I hope LaKeith Stanfield is ok. This is alarming. Hopefully some good folks in his life are going to check on him ASAP. pic.twitter.com/aVr89R81X1 — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) August 11, 2020

Somebody PLEASE if you know anyone who knows Lakeith Stanfield or might be able to reach him PLEASE reach out and get this man to safety. I dont know what’s going on but he clearly needs support and love. pic.twitter.com/FGBZjvbhvk — liv (@oliviaoney) August 11, 2020

someone PLEASE check on Lakeith someone PLEASE check on Lakeith someone PLEASE check on Lakeith someone PLEASE check on Lakeith someone PLEASE check on Lakeith someone PLEASE check on Lakeith WE LOVE YOU BEYOND MEASURE LAKEITH IF YOU'RE READING THIS❤ — Faith Tucker (@faithnikole7) August 11, 2020

Comedian Patton Oswalt, who apparently runs in the same circles as the actor, personally asked for someone to check on LaKeith while noting that he had no way to contact him.

“I have no way to contact Lakeith Stanfield directly. I’ve reached out to some friends we have in common. But can someone on here who knows him PLEASE reach out to him? Like RIGHT NOW? He’s posting stuff on IG that has me worried for his well-being. Thank you,” he wrote in a post to Twitter.

UPDATE: He appears to be OK.

“I’m ok everyone I apologize for making you worry,” wrote the actor.

LaKeith’s publicists at Platform PR also weighed in and said the actor’s “well.”

“Everyone! LaKeith is well. Thank you for the concern. We have spoken to him. The love you all have is appreciated.”

Everyone! LaKeith is well. Thank you for the concern. We have spoken to him. The love you all have is appreciated. — Platform PR (@platformprteam) August 11, 2020

Just a few days ago rapper Azealia Banks also worried fans with alarming messages seemingly about ending her life via voluntary euthanasia.

We wish both of them good health and healing.