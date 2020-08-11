Everything Ok? Lil Kim’s Baby Daddy Mr. Papers Threatens To “Kill” Her If She Cheats

Lil Kim’s co-parenting partner (and we’re guessing boyfriend again???) Mr. Papers is alarming her fans after a recent Instagram story post where he directly threatened to “kill” her. Was he serious?

On Monday (August 10) The father wrote in an Insta post, “If you cheat Imma kill you b*tch”, using Lil Kim’s IG handle on the post. Minutes later she responded publicly with “If you cheat imma sue you”, directing her comment to Papers. What do you think is going on here?

Lil Kim and Mr. Papers have a 6-year-old daughter, Royal, together and were just dating other people a few months ago. In November 2019, after Kim flaunted a guy she was dating and Papers reacted on social media.

Back in 2015, BOSSIP exclusively reported that Kim filed domestic violence charges against Papers—she eventually asked a judge to drop them and Papers denied ever abusing Kimmy, calling the allegations a “ploy” to keep him from seeing their daughter Royal Reign. The two eventually reached an amicable custody agreement and have been co-parenting ever since. Despite being separated for a number of years, it looks like they’ve rekindled their relationship. Here, Papers shares a video of himself giving Kim kisses on the lips. While some folks took it as a joke, Kimmy’s fans are saying their relationship is toxic.

Later on that day, Mr. Papers put up an oddly suspicious post via his Insta with the caption “I see you tryna stay alive ma” mentioning the Queen Bee’s handle. In the video, Kim can be heard in the background. We don’t know what is going on, but we hope it’s nothing bad.

What do you think is happening between Lil Kim and her baby daddy?