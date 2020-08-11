World-Stopping WAPtivist Cardi B Covers ELLE Magazine, Talks Breonna Taylor, Offset And Her Critics

Cardi B can’t be stopped. The Bronx bred rapper graces the September cover of ELLE Magazine with styling by Kollin Carter, hair by Tokyo Stylez, makeup from Erika La Pearl, fashion direction by Alex White, photos by Steven Klein and Marjon Carlos on pen duty… With Cardi gearing up for the release of her sophomore album, it’s a very extensive interview, with Cardi weighing in about her political stance, the importance of arresting the cops who killed Breonna Taylor, the critics who tried to cancel her and her high profile marriage to Migos rapper Offset.

On 45 and why she wants him out of office:

“Those people that he caters [to], he’s not going to do anything for them. It’s not like Republicans are getting better housing. It’s not like Republicans are getting better benefits. They’re not. He’s not doing anything for anybody. He’s just saying things that appease the same people. I want a president who makes me feel secure. I want a president who understands the pain of the people. I want a president who is going to give us answers. That’s why I like [New York governor Andrew] Cuomo. I like him because he makes me feel like he’s listening to me.”

On Breonna Taylor’s death:

“That is so insane to me. [I saw] Breonna Taylor’s name everywhere, but I didn’t really know her story. What they did to her is really f**ked up. Really f**ked up. What’s the excuse? Why is the cop not in jail? Wasn’t what he did a crime? It’s a crime! And no apology. No apology. No video of the cop coming out crying, ‘I f**ked up. I don’t this. I don’t that.’ Nothing. It’s nothing. I don’t even know how her mom still holds her head up. Unbelievable.”

On wishing more male rappers would speak out about Breonna Taylor:

“A woman like Breonna Taylor, she was young. She looked like she was listening to your music. She looked like she was your fan. You should stick up for her.”

We love that she’s using her platform to demand justice for Breonna Taylor. We hope she continues to be relentless in her quest for justice.

