Fast Food Philanderer: Lawsuit Accuses Former McDonald’s CEO Of Hiding Evidence About Sexual Relationships With Employees

Steve Easterbrook, the former CEO of McDonald’s, is being accused of lying about having sexual relationships with subordinates. He also reportedly sent himself “dozens” of explicit photos of various women using his work email account.

According to reports from the New York Times, a new lawsuit states that the company received an anonymous tip last month alleging that the former CEO had a sexual relationship with another employee, which ended up prompting a fresh investigation.

Following a search of Easterbrook’s emails, the company went on to discover “dozens of nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit photographs and videos of various women, including photographs of these company employees, that Easterbrook had sent as attachments to messages from his company email account to his personal email account.”

McDonald’s previously fired Easterbrook for what was then believed to be “sexting with a subordinate,” but now, things seem to be a lot more serious. At the time of his firing, Easterbrook issued an apology and claimed that he “never engaged” in a physical sexual relationship with an employee.

But now, in this new lawsuit, Easterbrook is accused of lying, fraud, and hiding evidence. To get more specific, the disgraced is alleged to have engaged in sexual relationships with three employees in the year preceding his firing. In one of these relationships, he allegedly gave an employee he was involved a “lucrative” batch of shares.

Following the lawsuit, McDonald’s is trying to get back stock options and related compensation that was given to Easterbrook last year, which is estimated to be worth more than $40 million.