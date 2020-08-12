Mamba Forever: Orange County, California Officially Declares August 24th ‘Kobe Bryant Day’

As we roll through August it still doesn’t feel real that Kobe Bryant is no longer with us.

2020 kicked off with the tragedy of losing Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi Bryant, in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California. The day Kobe passed away the world stopped, with thousands flocking to the house he built, the Staples Center, to pay their respects.

Kobe’s passing marked the first time in years almost everyone from different races, political affiliations, and industries were all actually on the same page, which is something we haven’t seen since Trump took office four years ago.

Now, according to ABC 7, the loss of Kobe Bryant brought Orange County supervisors together with plans to honor the 5-time champion.

Bryant, who lived in Newport Beach, was a “treasured member of our community,” who “inspired so many men and women to pursue their dreams and never give up.” Supervisor Don Wagner, in an apparent reference to Bryant’s 2003 s*xual as*ault civil case in Colorado, which Bryant ultimately settled, said the former NBA star had his ups and downs in his lifetime. “Kobe Bryant’s life, like each one of us who ever lived, presents moments to celebrate and to condemn,” Wagner said. “Kobe, like all of us, faced challenges, challenges of his own making and challenges thrown at him by life, that he overcome. Today, we celebrate the effort in overcoming those challenges.”

Orange County supervisors made it clear that his infamous legal case was considered in the decision to honor him. Ultimately, they came to the decision if they don’t honor people because of their “bad actions” in life, then they wouldn’t be able to celebrate anyone.

Hopefully, more cities and counties follow suit to honor Kobe Bryant.