So Sorry: #RHOP’s Candiace Dillard Apologizes After Homophobic Tweets Resurface

Candiace Dillard is offering an apology after a firestorm of controversy erupted surrounding old tweets.

The Real Housewife of Potomac has been in headlines in recent weeks for her ongoing feud with ex-friend Monique Samuels, now, however, tweets she published over 10 years ago are raising eyebrows.

The now-deleted tweets are from 2010 through 2011 and in one, one dated January 9, 2010, Candiace wrote; “Queenie gay men irk me.

In others, she added that fashionable men walk a fine line and when they’re too extra they “disgust” her. She also apparently was a Real Housewives of Atlanta fan and shaded Phaedra Parks’ now ex-husband Apollo Nida, calling him a “little gay.

“I’m personally turned off by men who r too into fashion. It’s a fine line. When u do too much, I’m disgusted. Makes me think “gay.” I think might officemate might be alittle gay. He does some strange things…makes me raise an eyebrow here and there. Phaedra’s husband is so AWKWARD. ughhhhh. I think he might be a little gay too….hmm….#realhousewivesofatl. “If you wanna be or are gay then do you. But wtf is up wit dudes wanting to be women?” read a retweet Candiace posted. She added, “Agreed”

Candiace Dillard Bassett’s homophobic tweets | a thread pic.twitter.com/Spp2lW5zUU — FREEISH (@freeishmedia) August 12, 2020

Whew, what a mess.

Naturally, people are pretty peeved by Candiace and luckily she’s explaining herself while admitting that she was wrong. In a lengthy statement uploaded to her Instagram, she apologized for he transgressions while addressing the LGBTQIA+ community and noting that she lacked judgement and consideration.

“I want to address tweets that resurfaced from nearly 10 years ago that may have offended people I love dearly and those who have supported me as a Potomac Housewife. To my loyal fanbase, the LGBTQIA+ viewers, thank you for your unwavering support. I love you. I alone am responsible for my words and I deeply regret saying anything that could have hurt my friends, colleagues, family and fans. At the time I was a private citizen, speaking carelessly and crassly as we often do, and for my lack of better judgment, I am sorry. While I have always considered myself an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, I recognize my words were insensitive and undermined the support, reverence and love I have consistently tried to demonstrate through advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights and causes, as well as my personal relationships with those who identify as LGBTQIA+. […] T his has been a humbling experience but I remain committed to learning and listening to become a more effective and empathetic ally. My prayer is that this may serve as a teachable moment for those who are willing to listen and learn as it has been for me. It’s imperative that we love more, have empathy and search for understanding. I am truly sorry for my comments and I only ask for patience and understanding as I strive to evolve as a person. With love and respect, CDB.”

I want to address tweets that resurfaced from nearly 10 years ago that may have offended people I love dearly and those who have supported me as a Potomac Housewife. pic.twitter.com/t5N4s4SoiW — Candiace Dillard Bassett (@candeegal) August 12, 2020

Several housewives fans have accepted her apology.

NONE OF US on this earth has not made a mistake. It is a part of being human. You learn and grow, the process is constant. I know people will try to frame this as a PR stunt, but the real ones know what it is 💯 — Joel™ (@techjunkiejoel) August 12, 2020

This right hurr is one of the best apologies ever written. Thank you for your honesty and vulnerability. Time for all to move on and work together to fight the greater evil. — Normalize Keeping the Past in the Past (@WSU_Lipo) August 12, 2020

