Bye, Girl! Gizelle Blasted By #RHOP Fans After Monique Claims She Spread THIS Terrible Paternity Rumor

The ongoing drama on #RHOP has taken a new turn and fans of the Bravo show want someone booted from the cast.

As previously reported both Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels went live on Instagram to discuss the new season that will include a physical fight between them at a winery. The two were seemingly making amends until Monique accused Candiace of kiki’ing with ex-housewife Charrisse Jordan, someone allegedly facilitating “nasty rumors about Mo’s family.”

Candiace countered however that Charrisse is innocent and instead said a woman named GiGi, Monique’s ex-best friend, actually spread the rumors herself.

Last night, Monique went live on Instagram to set the record straight and things got HEATED. During her live that she did alongside her hubby Chris Samuels, Monique confirmed that GiGi indeed did spread vicious rumors about her including one that “she lied about a miscarriage and actually had an abortion.”

“Y’all know I had a miscarriage in 2017,” said Monique on IG Live. “This is what she [GiGi] says on one of her posts; ‘When people have abortions and call it a miscarriage, you miscarried your legs to the slaughterhouse. That miscarriage B.S. she’s parading around is some publicity B.S., that girl didn’t even want that baby! I think she had an abortion and it’s actually starting to piss me off.'”

According to Monique the woman then contacted production and urged them to ask Monique for “receipts” that she miscarried. “I guess my husband witnessing the miscarriage wasn’t enough of a receipt,” said Mo.

She later alleged that GiGi contacted Candiace and talked on the phone with her for two hours before Candiace passed GiGi’s number to Charisse, who was “trying to get back on the show.” Candiace admitted in her own live, that she gave GiGi Charrisse’s number. Monique also added that GiGi started a NASTY, NASTY rumor that she’d actually cheated on her husband, and the child she was carrying, her youngest son Chase, wasn’t his.

“Later on down the line, once she finds out that I was pregnant she then starts saying that I was cheating on Chris and the baby wasn’t Chris’, all of this while I’m having a high-risk pregnancy,” said Monique.

