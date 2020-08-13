Hot Ones: Action Bronson Talks Quarantine Workouts, Weight Loss & The Perfect Sandwich Recipe [Video]

Action Bronson loves and appreciates food like no other, so it’s only right the rapper return to Hot Ones to take on the wings of death from the comfort of his own home.

The F**k That’s Delicious host has returned for round two of Hot Ones.

His new album, Only For Dolphins, is on the way along with the single “Latin Grammys,” which is out now. But of course, fans know that Action Bronson is so much more than a musician–so his interview with Sean Evans covers a lot more than just his upcoming album.

Bam Bam has been in the headlines lately for his impressive weight loss, which came after Bronson revealed he’s been using his time being quarantined at home to crush some workouts–and he’s already lost an impressive 80 pounds!

Still, everything is good in moderation, so Action took the time to enjoy some hot wings (he opted for grilled chicken of course) while answering questions about how he lost the weight, his quarantine workouts, Star Wars vs. Indiana Jones, abstract art, acting roles and being directed by Judd Apatow in The King of Staten Island and Martin Scorsese in The Irishman, and why Billy Joel is the best lyricist ever.

Check out the video down below to see the return of Action Bronson to Hot Ones. What do YOU think of Bam Bam’s stunning weight lost too? Tell us what you think in the comments and get ready for some spice filled madness as you watch.