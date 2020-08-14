‘The Game’ Is Coming To Netflix This Weekend…See What The Cast Is Up To Now

Netflix’s throwback Black excellence continues. First, we had Moesha earlier this month now we have The Game hitting us with some good nostalgic greatness this weekend. The show, which lived on CW before going to BET for a few seasons. Most of the series took place before social media which means we missed out on a lot of internet fights that would have taken place.

The show had it all: cheating, drugs, interracial dating, Rick *long pause* Fox! The cast of characters were all elite and spectacular. It’s really one of the great dramas/sitcoms we’ve had.

What makes the show is the characters from Tasha Mac to Derwin and everyone in between. So where are the characters who made the show pop? Hit the flip to see where they all are now and let’s give them their flowers now.