Funniest Tweets That Got Everyone Through The Week, Vol. 19

Back at it again with more hilarious tweets that got us through another wild week dominated by “WAP” aftershocks, Jordin Sparks dancing to her new youth ministry lock-in anthem “Red Sangria,” Kamala Harris becoming the second most powerful candidate in the nation, white people white people-ing and the demise of common sense in our crumbling country where things continue to swerve into the hopeless abyss.

At this point, after 5 months in quarantine, we’re either stressed TF out, struggling to sleep normally (if at all), attempting to protect our peace, learning new skills in quarantine, supporting Black businesses, canceling famous people every hour, binging something new on Netflix, mourning the cancelations of EVERY SINGLE SUMMER EVENT or marching for justice in summer heat during the absolute WORST year in recent history.

Kylie Jenner: “My Momma said y’all gotta put me in y’all video” #WAP pic.twitter.com/YuB6htlk8W — Black & Beautiful (@MadVilliann) August 7, 2020

But hey, at least we have endless waves of hilarious tweets, memes, videos and GIFs that we compiled for your weekend enjoyment on the flip.