Good Riddance: NBA Photographer Gets Removed From The Bubble For Posting Offensive Meme About Kamala Harris

Some people really can’t handle the fact that a Black woman is in a position of power.

After posting an offensive meme about Joe Biden’s VP pick, Kamala Harris, a longtime NBA photographer ended up being removed from the Orlando bubble.

According to reports from USA Today, Houston-based photographer Bill Baptist shared the meme on Facebook on Wednesday, shortly after Biden announced the Senator as his 2020 running mate. The meme refers to the duo as “Joe and the Hoe.” An NBA spokesperson confirmed with KPRC 2 that Baptist had been removed from the bubble, saying, “The photographer is an independent contractor and his services are no longer being used in Orlando.”

An NBA photographer has been fired and kicked out of the Disney Bubble after posting an offensive meme about Kamala Harris, per USA Today Bill Baptist worked with the Houston Rockets for more than 30 years. pic.twitter.com/mCJ4MzJmVn — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 14, 2020

Sheryl Swoopes, a basketball Hall of Famer and gold medalist, later shared her reaction to Baptist’s post on Facebook. “So this guy works for the NBA but covers the Houston Rockets. Has been around for awhile. Even worked for the Comets,” the former player for the Houston Comets wrote. “It’s amazing how people will smile in your face but eventually their true colors will how. @NBA and Houston Rockets he needs to GO!!! So disrespectful. Bill Baptiste (sic) shame on You!!!” While Baptist has photographed the Houston Rockets for 30 years, he is not officially associated with the team. Following the additional backlash he received online after his dismissal, he later issued an apology statement to KPRC 2.